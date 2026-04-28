Panda Family Debut Marks Animal Park's May Day Festivities

Shanghai Wild Animal Park is gearing up for the May Day holiday with the first public appearance of giant panda Qian Zhen, one of several new attractions aimed at drawing visitors during the break.

Qian Zhen, born in Sichuan Province in July 2020, has moved for the first time to the front exhibition area of the park's popular Panda Pavilion, where visitors can now view her more closely.

She is the aunt of the zoo's 6-month-old twin cubs, Qian Ran and Qian Yi, born to mother panda Qian Jin.

The park has also upgraded its giant panda education center with a new projection room featuring immersive videos designed to help visitors learn more about the animals.