Panda Family Debut Marks Animal Park's May Day Festivities
Shanghai Wild Animal Park is gearing up for the May Day holiday with the first public appearance of giant panda Qian Zhen, one of several new attractions aimed at drawing visitors during the break.
Qian Zhen, born in Sichuan Province in July 2020, has moved for the first time to the front exhibition area of the park's popular Panda Pavilion, where visitors can now view her more closely.
She is the aunt of the zoo's 6-month-old twin cubs, Qian Ran and Qian Yi, born to mother panda Qian Jin.
The park has also upgraded its giant panda education center with a new projection room featuring immersive videos designed to help visitors learn more about the animals.
The new South American rainforest canopy exhibit will open to the public, home to a family of white-faced saki monkeys known for their distinctive mask-like faces.
Visitors can also expect an interactive character parade inspired by animals including tigers, pandas and golden snub-nosed monkeys. Costumed performers will entertain crowds with quizzes and short skits set to upbeat music along the park's main routes.
If you go:
Opening hours: 9am-5pm
Admission: 190 yuan per adult
Tel: 5803-6000
Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area
浦东新区南六公路178号