For many travelers, mobile phone power banks are essential, but China's recent ban on uncertified models has left passengers frustrated at airports.
Social media has been flooded with complaints from international travelers about power banks being confiscated at Chinese airports.
On X, a traveler wrote: "We flew domestic before and had no issues, then suddenly it was confiscated on June 28. There were hundreds in the bin."
"We only learned about the new rule an hour before the flight. I wouldn't have brought the power bank if I had known."
Another commented: "I just bought one in Tashkent. It says 'Made in China' but has no 3C marking. I'm almost certain it'll be taken when I return to Shanghai next month."
Power banks, or chongdianbao in Chinese, gained popularity in the early 2010s as smartphones demanded more power.
Companies such as Xiaomi, Romoss and Anker seized the opportunity, offering portable and affordable charging solutions. Within a decade, China had become the largest producer and consumer of these devices.
Market data show China's power bank industry reached US$1.046 billion in 2024, more than a third of global sales.
The move aligns with a broader aviation safety trend. Reports document a global rise in in-flight fires linked to lithium batteries.
In January, an Air Busan A321 experienced a fire in its overhead bin, traced to a power bank insulation failure.
On March 20, a Hong Kong Airlines A320 had to divert after a power bank caught fire over Fuzhou in southeast China.
In response, airlines like JetBlue, Batik, Singapore Airlines, Korean Air and Thai Airways have tightened rules or banned power banks in overhead storage or during flight.
In China, 15 in-flight fire or smoke incidents have been linked to power banks in 2025 so far.
On June 28, China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) banned all power banks without visible 3C (China Compulsory Certification) labels or those on recall lists. The policy currently applies to domestic flights.
Passengers say the implementation came too fast. They reported receiving notice only two days prior, with no information on where to obtain compliant models at airports. Many travelers shared photos of plastic bins filled with confiscated chargers at security checkpoints.
The confusion follows major recalls by Chinese brands. Shenzhen-based Anker Innovations recalled over 1.82 million units worldwide in June due to defective battery cells.
In the United States, Anker reported 19 fire incidents and two minor burn injuries linked to its 10,000 mAh PowerCore A1263 model. Around the same time in China, Romoss pulled nearly 492,000 power banks over overheating concerns.
Anker recorded 23.8 billion yuan (US$3.3 billion) in overseas revenue in 2024, 96 percent of its total income.
Domestic safety alerts grew in June, when 21 Beijing universities, including Beijing Union University and Communication University of China, banned specific 20,000 mAh Romoss models. Tests showed a self-ignition risk three times higher than the industry average.
Romoss and Anker both attribute their recalls to unauthorized changes made by their lithium cell supplier.
While neither company named the supplier, media reports point to Amprius, a leading lithium-polymer battery producer. Regulators have since suspended over 70 related 3C certifications.
Globally, airlines commonly require power banks to be carried only in cabin baggage. Some also ban fast-charging or mandate a visible in-use status.
"The decision aims to minimize in-flight safety risks posed by uncertified batteries and reflect the 'zero tolerance' for safety risks," a CAAC spokesperson said on Wednesday (July 2).
Lithium batteries can overheat or ignite when exposed to heat, impact, or air pressure changes. Once ignited, the fires are difficult to contain, and pose serious threats onboard, the spokesperson noted.
The official explained that no grace period was offered for the ban due to the urgency of the risk.
Recent inspections found a 43.6 percent failure rate in 149 power bank batches, citing poor insulation and lack of safety features. Cabin pressure changes and turbulence further increase the risk of overheating or ignition.
For confiscated units, airports now provide disposal bins, storage, or mailing options. Unclaimed or discarded units will be destroyed or recycled under strict tracking to avoid market re-entry, the official added.
Battery cells, the "electrochemical heart" of power banks, are the main concern.
"Battery suppliers must not change materials without notifying manufacturers. Doing so undermines quality control and increases the risk of malfunction," Pan Liangchun, founder of shared charger brand Besiter, told China Newsweek.
Experts highlight that many power bank brands outsource cell production to cut costs. Zhang Xiang, secretary general of the International Smart Transport Technology Association, warned that in a price war, some companies may choose to cut costs on core safety components like battery cells.
China is responding with stricter oversight. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is drafting a Mobile Power Safety Technical Specification to replace existing standards, with enhanced testing for overcharging, pressure resistance and thermal failure.
By May this year, random factory-based sampling had replaced manufacturer-submitted test samples, increasing transparency and enforcement.
Anker has committed to stronger internal controls, launching a big data platform to monitor production and deploying a team of battery safety experts to vet cell suppliers.
The China Quality Certification Center confirmed that future regulations will require manufacturers to pass both type testing and ongoing compliance inspections.
Industry leaders see opportunity in the shift. "This could lead to a reshuffle in the power bank sector," Pan said.
"Firms that ignore safety and cut corners may not survive."