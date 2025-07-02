For many travelers, mobile phone power banks are essential, but China's recent ban on uncertified models has left passengers frustrated at airports.

Social media has been flooded with complaints from international travelers about power banks being confiscated at Chinese airports.

On X, a traveler wrote: "We flew domestic before and had no issues, then suddenly it was confiscated on June 28. There were hundreds in the bin."

"We only learned about the new rule an hour before the flight. I wouldn't have brought the power bank if I had known."

Another commented: "I just bought one in Tashkent. It says 'Made in China' but has no 3C marking. I'm almost certain it'll be taken when I return to Shanghai next month."

Power banks, or chongdianbao in Chinese, gained popularity in the early 2010s as smartphones demanded more power.

Companies such as Xiaomi, Romoss and Anker seized the opportunity, offering portable and affordable charging solutions. Within a decade, China had become the largest producer and consumer of these devices.

Market data show China's power bank industry reached US$1.046 billion in 2024, more than a third of global sales.