It's a weekend night in downtown Shanghai. The lights dim, the projector hums, and the first slide reads: "How my 18-year-old great-grandmother restructured the family business."

The room freezes for a beat, then explodes in laughter. Beer bottles clink, phones shake as people try to film through their laughter, and on stage, the speaker fights to keep a straight face.

This is PowerPoint Karaoke – known locally as "Nonsense PPT (乱讲PPT)." The party game, originally from Germany, is catching up in Shanghai, where performers face random slides they've never seen and bluff for ten ridiculous minutes.

There's no preparation, no safety net. You might ask, "Why hookah was the 21st-century anti-smoking campaign launched by the British in China?" Next, you might be matchmaking in "Should I Date This Guy?" Alternatively, if you find yourself in an unfortunate situation, you might be pitching "Trump Falls in Love with the White House Cleaner." What is the sole guideline to follow? Make it sound serious.

"I didn't prepare at all," one contestant admitted. "The only preparation is a beer." The crowd roared in approval, raising their glasses to toast him. In that moment, alcohol, laughter, and random slides collided into pure chaos.

More often than not, the winners feel as random as the slides.

Take Morgan, who won the fourth edition after declaring himself a "poopologist." He delivered his nonsense in a mock-academic style – complete with fake research, invented data, and imaginary experts.

"I just pretended to be an academic, turning absurd topics into a research paper," he recalled. The bit hit so hard that whenever he returned, the crowd still greeted him as the "poopologist."

But not everyone wings it. Philo, the champion of the fifth edition, confessed he studied past shows and even kept notes. "I'm the kind of person who prepares," he said with a grin. "I jotted down who had the best timing, who interacted most with the crowd, and which jokes landed – then I mashed them into my style."

And for some, the appeal is sweet revenge. "At work, PPTs torture me. Here, I finally get to torture them back."