According to the agreement, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and University of Macau and Macau University of Science and Technology will boost collaboration on student communication, talent training and scientific research.

The deal will also allow medical students in Shanghai more access to work or do research in medical facilities in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area to expand their international vision.

Medical experts and students from Shanghai and Macau will enhance cooperation on teaching, research and practice, according to a cooperation agreement signed between top universities in the two regions during a Shanghai government delegation's visit to the special administrative region.

The local medical school will also introduce its high-end medical teaching resources to Macau.

During a young medical professional seminar between the medical school and Macau University of Science and Technology, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng listened to medical professionals' comments and suggestions on medical education reform, medical service innovation and scientific research and encouraged medical professionals from Shanghai and Macau to increase cooperation.

In addition to enhancing medical cooperation, the medical school brought an exhibition and a play about Dr Wang Zhenyi, China's "God of Medicine," to Macau in an effort to promote the good doctor's selfless spirit on medicine and dedication to medical research.

Wang is globally known for saving patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) by discovering a new use for an existing medicine, which made the disease the first curable form of leukemia.

In the late 1970s, Wang led his team to develop an all-trans-retinoic acid treatment for APL. He then further developed an all-trans-retinoic acid combined with arsenic trioxide therapy for APL. This raised the five-year survival rate of patients with the most deadly leukemia from 10 percent to 94 percent.

The therapy was adopted by doctors overseas and all reported good effects. Wang did not apply for a patent for his therapy, but shared it selflessly.