Industry leaders and speakers examined the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, particularly through models such as DeepSeek, on the financial sector.

The forum, titled "Trusted Artificial Intelligence Drives the Digital and Intelligent Transformation of Finance," was co-organized by the Shanghai National Accounting Institute and Huifu, a leading payment firm based in Shanghai. The event featured a notable assembly of government officials and chief financial officers, including representatives from CITIC Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and iFlytek.

Wang Dong, deputy director-general of the Accounting Department at the Ministry of Finance, highlighted the influence of AI on the accounting sector. The Ministry of Finance's initiatives to enhance the digital and intelligent development of accounting were emphasized, with expectations that this will improve efficiency, transform management models, and realize significant data value.

The 2025 China Enterprise Intelligent Finance Report, presented at the WAIC forum, indicates that AI applications, particularly those utilizing DeepSeek, have significantly advanced the field of intelligent finance.

The report demonstrated a significant rise in the proportion of managers well-versed in intelligent finance, increasing to 44.7 percent in 2025 from 30.6 percent in 2023. The increasing familiarity encompasses essential domains, including AI-driven accounting, investment and financing management, and cost management, thereby improving information disclosure, operational analysis, and strategic decision-making.