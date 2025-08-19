A wave of new developments unfolds in Minhang

Metro extension The west extension of Shanghai's Metro Line 2 in Minhang District entered its trial phase with empty trains, signaling a shift from construction to preparations for the start of operations. By the end of this year, the new extension from the NECC (National Exhibition and Conference Center) Station to Panxiang Road Station is expected to operate. Line 2 links major transportation hubs, including Shanghai's two airports and Hongqiao Railway Station, and the extension will connect the West Hongqiao Business District more closely to the city's central urban area.

New twin towers The construction of the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Transformation Center was completed last month. The new twin towers with about 52,300 square meters of space for research and development and office space are introducing new tenants and startups as incumbents. It's set to become operational in October and is expected to become an incubator and a comprehensive service center to help translate research works into commercial solutions for entrepreneurs.

Friendship association Minhang's Sci-Tech Innovation Women's Talent Friendship Association was set up in Zizhu Hi-Tech Zone at the end of July. It will serve as a communication platform for female sci-tech talent and entrepreneurs while also acting as an effective means for growth empowerment, resource matching, and showcasing the latest achievements.

Greenery area Construction will soon begin of an open space of greenery and a leisure area in Maqiao Town covering over 74,000 square meters. Sitting at the southwestern corner of Peikun Road E. and Fuzhuo Road, it will include a plant conservation area and a riverside sightseeing area, which will be open to the public in March next year. It will become a riverside area for ecological development as well as a wide range of outdoor activities for visitors and nearby residents.

Lease signings Hongqiao Qianwan Incity MEGA has completed 70 percent of leasing contract signings and is set to open by the end of this year. The comprehensive commercial complex covering 400,000 square meters is expected to host over 350 domestic and international brands involved in urban fashion, outdoor sports, gourmet dining, quality living, child development, pet-friendly spaces and social leisure.

HiMaxx outlet The HiMaxx City Outlet at the StarMall Shopping Center in the Gumei Subdistrict officially opened at the end of July. Covering 15,588 square meters of retailing space, it hosts major categories such as sports and outdoor, apparel and clothing, shoes and bags, life and home items and beauty products.

LPGA tourney The BUILK LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) Shanghai will be held in October at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Minhang. As the first event of the 2025 LPGA Fall Asia Swing, it will bring together the world's top female golfers for a thrilling showdown, delivering an elite competition and reigniting golf's momentum. It will feature 81 top players competing for a US$2.2 million purse under a no-cut format. Defending champion Yin Ruoning will headline the world-class lineup.

