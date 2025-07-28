A series of new initiatives and guidelines focused on global AI governance have been unveiled at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, marking a significant step forward in global efforts to build a more orderly and responsible regulatory framework for artificial intelligence.

At the International Forum on the Standardization of Artificial Intelligence, several key documents were released, covering AI ethics, sector-specific governance practices, industrial applications, and sustainable development use cases. These are designed to help build a healthy AI ecosystem and offer models for the responsible use of AI across industries.

In keynote speeches, Cho Sung-hwan, president of the International Organization for Standardization, and Bilel Jamoussi, chief of the Study Groups Department at the International Telecommunication Union's Standardization Bureau, emphasized the critical role of international standards in guiding AI development.

They noted that well-crafted standards can promote innovation, mitigate risk, and support sustainable growth. They pledged continued efforts to build an inclusive, equitable, and accountable global AI standards system – one that enables developing countries to participate more fairly and effectively in shaping and implementing international AI norms.