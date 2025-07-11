Before traveling to Beijing for the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue, Osbert Charles, Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Grenada, stopped in Shanghai to visit the Tesla Megafactory and Yangshan Port this week.

"Robots have largely replaced manual labor while maintaining precision and speed – that's remarkable," he remarked at Tesla.

At the port, he was astonished: "I didn't see a single human being! It's absolutely stunning. I hope to introduce more Chinese-made EVs into Grenada."