Chinese table tennis star Fan Zhendong made his German Bundesliga debut yesterday but suffered a tough start, losing both of his singles matches as 1. FC Saarbrücken fell 1-3 to Bergneustadt.

In his first singles match, Fan battled Roman Ruiz for five games but narrowly lost 2–3. Later, under mounting pressure in the fourth rubber, he fell 1–3 to Benedikt Duda (scores 9–11, 11–4, 5–11, 3–11). With both of Fan’s matches ending in defeat, 1. FC Saarbrücken went down 1–3 overall.

Fan committed several unforced errors, with mental pressure clearly affecting his play. By contrast, his opponents approached the match with nothing to lose, competing aggressively against the Olympic champion, reported The Paper yesterday.

Fan also faced challenges of familiarity: His playing style and tactics are well-studied worldwide, while he had limited experience against relatively unfamiliar opponents and conditions. That imbalance, combined with his off-form state, made it difficult to adapt mid-match, the report said.

Despite the disappointing start, teammates expressed confidence in his adjustment. Different tables, match balls, and opponents all take time to get used to, said Saarbrücken’s Darko Jorgic after the match. Fan has the ability to learn from setbacks, according to Jorgic.

Fan himself has long emphasized that success is not defined solely by winning titles. In past interviews, he noted that there are many stages in which he refines himself and overcomes challenges. He said that he enjoys facing more tests in his career — it enriches him and makes him a better person.

Saarbrücken announced Fan’s signing on June 1, confirming he would compete in the 2025–26 Bundesliga and Champions League seasons. Fan explained at the time that the move was carefully considered after the Olympics.