Companies in Jiading District are actively expanding their businesses overseas.

IM Motors announced the official launch of its intelligent flagship SUV, the IM LS7, in Mexico in June, marking a new phase of high-speed development in its global strategy.

The brand has shown strong performance in the domestic market. Since the new IM L6 began deliveries in late May, it has secured over 8,500 orders and the vehicles are now being delivered nationwide.

With continuous overseas expansion and hot sales of new domestic models, IM Motors is accelerating the construction of a global intelligent EV (electric vehicle) ecosystem.

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the IM Motors experience center in Nanxiang and the Jiading user center saw a steady stream of visitors, many of whom came specifically to test the new IM L6.

"Summer is here, and a sun-protective canopy is essential. The configuration of this new car really suits my needs," said a local resident surnamed Zhang.

The new IM L6 is equipped with leading technological features, including an ultra-fast charging platform, intelligent four-wheel steering, long-range high-precision chip, and a color-changing intelligent light language system, positioning it as an intelligent vehicle for urban refined mobility.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian branch of ZG Group opened in Jakarta, becoming the third strategic fulcrum of the group in the Southeast Asian market. The group has established subsidiaries in six countries across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, serving over 3,000 overseas clients and covering "Belt and Road" countries and regions and Africa.

Steel is a vital material for manufacturing and infrastructure, and factors such as procurement cost, efficiency, safety, and supply stability influence the budget management, operating profits, and development stability of related enterprises.