Step into China Agriculture University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, and for a moment, it feels… normal.

People hustle through crowded hallways, queue at the registration desk, wait for their number, then follow nurses into consultation rooms.

Then you notice the patients. A tiny harnessed cat weaves between your feet. A Golden Retriever lounges like it owns the place. Suddenly, "normal" feels quaint.

At this hospital, pet care isn't just professional – it's practically human-level medicine. The only clue that you're not at your own doctor's office? The ticket saying, "1 cat ahead."