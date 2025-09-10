Step into China Agriculture University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, and for a moment, it feels… normal.
People hustle through crowded hallways, queue at the registration desk, wait for their number, then follow nurses into consultation rooms.
Then you notice the patients. A tiny harnessed cat weaves between your feet. A Golden Retriever lounges like it owns the place. Suddenly, "normal" feels quaint.
At this hospital, pet care isn't just professional – it's practically human-level medicine. The only clue that you're not at your own doctor's office? The ticket saying, "1 cat ahead."
Just like in human hospitals, chatter passes the time: pet parents exchange treatment tips while their animals explore, sniffing the air and seemingly gossiping in invisible pheromone code.
Treatment options are extensive. Cats with respiratory issues can receive nebulized therapy, turtles may get injections for digestive problems, and dogs with arthritis can try acupuncture. The hospital combines traditional and modern medicine to address a wide range of conditions.
Success stories have caught public attention online. One dog, paralyzed from nerve compression, regained mobility after acupuncture, while a 17-year-old dog survived kidney failure, pancreatitis, gallbladder inflammation, and anemia, walking out wagging its tail.
CAU Veterinary Teaching Hospital reflects a broader trend in China's pet industry, where owners increasingly treat pets as family. This has raised standards for animal care nationwide. Beyond medical care, Shanghai's pet gyms are gaining popularity, offering tiny treadmills, mini pools, yoga balls, and massages for dogs and cats.
The growth is backed by numbers.
By 2024, China's cat and dog population topped 124 million, making it one of the largest pet markets in the world. Urban pet spending reached more than 300 billion yuan (US$42 billion) in 2024 and is projected to exceed 400 billion yuan by 2027, according to a KPMG industry report.