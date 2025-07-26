First-time CIIE attendees eager to show first-class products

Of the myriad of enterprises set to attend the China International Import Expo, some would have been at the first session in 2018, some are first timers. One example is VISEN Pharmaceuticals, an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on endocrine-related conditions. It is committed to enabling endocrine patients to enjoy better treatment processes and outcomes by giving them access to more human-centered innovative therapies that are first-in-class or best-in-class. "Two to-be-approved core products encapsulate VISEN's commitment to safety, efficacy, and accessibility, and CIIE provides us an ideal stage to honor our commitment, a stage where we can combine Danish wisdom with Chinese speed, so that the world get to know how first-in-class products take root in China," said Chen Jun, Chief Commercial Officer of VISEN Pharmaceuticals.

Through its partnership with Ascendis, a world-leading bio-pharmaceutical company, VISEN has obtained the exclusive license for the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of endocrine-related disease treatment products in the China region. This means that in the case of any new endocrine candidate drug developed on Ascendis' TransCon platform, VISEN enjoys the right of first negotiation in the region. VISEN's focused on endocrine-related diseases because they could occur at any time throughout human life, from new-borns to the elderly, covering more than 170 diseases. Since many patients need to take medicine for life, that often means prohibitive costs for families and the society in general. Another reason is the huge domestic market. Compared to overseas market, China is relatively backward in innovative development of endocrine drugs, thus the introduction of such medicine could galvanize domestic development. Another factor is significant national policy support in bio-pharmaceutical area. Another first-time CIIE attendee is CASETiFY, a global tech-lifestyle brand re-imagining everyday accessories through innovative protection and creative personalization. Since it entered into Chinese mainland market in late 2021, CASETiFy has been much impressed by the open, creative and convenient pro-business environment fostered by the city as a consumption center. Explaining CASETiFY's debut in CIIE this year, Vincent Au, the company's general manager for Greater China, cited China as a core market in global positioning.

"We are committed to the merge of global creativity and indigenous China culture, and the open and inclusive stage created by CIIE enables us to, in cooperation with our Chinese partners, to explore the unlimited possibilities of consumer electronics and fashionable life," Au said in a recent interview. He added that the expo afforded the company an excellent opportunity to find their business partners.