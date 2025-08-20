Smart pet electronics have emerged as the fastest-growing sector, with artificial intelligence leading the way. New products feature multi-cat family management with face recognition and health-focused gadgets like automatic urine detectors.

The Pet Fair Asia 2025 opened in Shanghai on August 20, showcasing a thriving "pet economy" driven by technological innovation.

A stage for high-techs

Chinese companies like Homerun, Petkit and Cat-Link are highlighting their latest smart gadgets, including litter boxes, food and water dispensers and air purifiers, at the show that opened in the Pudong New Area.

These devices offer advanced features like smartphone connectivity, cameras for multi-cat/dog identification and AI-powered health management systems. The new technologies provide pet owners with personalized health reports by monitoring everything from toilet habits to urine and fecal samples.

"This is the first year of rapid development for smart pet appliances," said Zhu Yonglie, a marketing official at Homerun.

The pet industry is attracting significant capital. Data from Qixinbao, a database platform, shows that domestic pet companies secured nearly 1 billion yuan (US$139 million) in financing in the first half of the year. The pet medical care sector, in particular, received about 53 percent of this investment, highlighting its growth potential.