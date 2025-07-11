The offering includes four multi-day Disney-themed itineraries and six themed experiences that showcase Pudong's signature blend of innovation, culture, leisure and heritage.

This summer, Shanghai's Pudong New Area is making travel easier and more enticing for international tourists with the launch of 10 travel routes, the centerpiece of its Pudong Carnival tourism and consumption season.

The other six routes cover tech innovation, family fun, fashion and shopping, art and culture, and countryside heritage. Highlights include Zhangjiang Science City Exhibition Hall, Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai Museum East, MIFA 1862, New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, and the historic Xinchang ancient town.

The launch comes as Pudong experiences a sharp rise in inbound tourism. In the first half of 2025, more than 1.3 million foreign nationals entered China via Pudong International Airport under visa exemptions – accounting for over half of all international arrivals in the city.

To build on that momentum, Pudong is enhancing travel convenience with airport tourism service desks offering instant local guidance. Alipay's "EasyGo" platform now enables mobile payments across the district, and Bank of China has opened a one-stop foreign currency and card service center at Terminal 2.

For added shopping perks, more than 300 stores in Pudong now offer same-day tax refunds, with centralized counters at hotspots like IFC, Bicester Village and Taikoo Li Qiantan.

The district is also expanding its international outreach. A multilingual travel guide and a promotional video in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean are being distributed widely and aired on over 210 international flight routes – welcoming the world to explore more of Pudong, and stay a little longer.