China unveiled an array of new corpus platforms and multilingual large models at the recent World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025, underscoring its concerted efforts to build a robust underlying ecosystem essential for the advancement of artificial intelligence.

A debut at WAIC 2025 was the nation's first unified public service portal for corpus operations, developed in collaboration with Shanghai-based Kupas. This portal is designed to provide "AI-Ready" high-quality corpus data, facilitating streamlined corpus invocation and integrating blockchain technology to enhance transparency and traceability of data.

In further support of standardization, Kupas also released over 10 group standards for industry-specific corpuses during WAIC. Additionally, in partnership with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), it co-published industry standards and guidelines for high-quality database construction. These foundational standards span diverse critical fields that include health care, education, finance, autonomous driving, scientific research and urban governance.

Chen Jie, vice mayor of Shanghai, highlighted the city's commitment to creating an "Shanghai Solution" for corpus foundations, aiming to contribute Chinese wisdom to the global AI landscape. He emphasized that Shanghai's AI industrial development strategy centers on ecosystem building, with a specific focus on breakthroughs in embodied intelligence, high-quality reasoning datasets and scarce datasets. The overarching goal, as stated by Chen during WAIC, is to establish high-quality corpus libraries through mechanisms of co-building and sharing.