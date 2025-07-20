Tseng said she was shocked to find her luggage had been tampered with upon arriving home, claiming that expensive items, including a designer coat and a brand-new luxury handbag, had mysteriously vanished.

Veteran Hong Kong singer Jenny Tseng recently took to social media to allege that valuables worth more than HK$210,000 (US$27,000) were stolen from her suitcase after she flew first class from London to Hong Kong with China Airlines.

She posted a photo of the suitcase, which still had a “Priority” tag for first-class travelers attached on Facebook on July 17. “Turns out that red tag helped thieves ‘prioritize’ my bag too,” she wrote sarcastically.

Frustrated but determined, Tseng said, “Too many people choose to stay silent. I'm not that kind of person. I will see this through, no matter the outcome.”

She believes her luggage was targeted during transit and has filed a report with British police. The airline involved has also launched an internal investigation.

Her experience follows several recent high-profile thefts involving Chinese celebrities abroad.

Actor Sun Jian reported being robbed twice within three days while in Spain in April — first losing his passport, wallet, and phone in a café, and later having his hotel breakfast bag stolen.

On July 7, actress Dai Yanni said a man smashed a car window while she was traveling from the airport to Paris, grabbing a bag and injuring her makeup artist with flying glass.

The string of incidents has raised concerns about travel safety and theft targeting tourists, particularly those perceived as wealthy.