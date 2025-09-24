From live-streaming industry to youth cultural exchange

Hongqiao Pinhui attracts top clients for live-streaming Hongqiao Pinhui, one of the first "Shanghai Live-streaming E-commerce Bases" in Minhang District, has attracted 11 e-commerce companies and institutions to set up operations. This comes after the release of an action plan aimed at promoting the high-quality development of the live-streaming economy in the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District (CBD). The plan aims to establish several live-streaming e-commerce bases (each with a 100-billion-yuan output scale), cultivate and cluster industrial chain-integrated, high-leverage, national-level platforms and MCN organizations, and build talent cultivation and evaluation mechanisms for the live-streaming economy. Hongqiao Pinhui has hosted 14 live-streaming sessions throughout the past China International Import Expo events. It has developed distinctive scenarios such as the "CIIE Best Buys Shopping Cluster," "Hongqiao International Coffee Port," "Overseas Premium Products Showcase" and the "Cross-border E-commerce Bonded Warehouse." It has also formed partnerships with well-known companies such as CCTV New Media, Taobao, Tmall Group, Douyin and others. According to the action plan, the Hongqiao International Central Business District should use its position as a pioneering zone for services that enable businesses to "go global" and as an exemplary zone for "Silk Road E-commerce" to develop a service port for the live-streaming economy that supports go-global initiatives.

Youth come together for theater festival The Shanghai, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan Youth Drama Exhibition Season and the third Youth Theatre Festival of Hongqiao Town concluded in late August, bringing together youth who share an interest in performance art. Minhang is devoted to developing a youth-friendly urban environment and ecosystem. The district improves young people's sense of belonging and creativity through a variety of activities, including cultural empowerment, employment help, and business incubation. The Youth Drama Season was co-founded by the Youth League's Minhang District Committee and Hongqiao to create a platform that empowers youth development via culture while also providing a forum for young people to showcase themselves and discuss ideas. The Youth League mobilized involvement at all levels, and young people were actively involved throughout the event, from initial play submissions and script polishing to seamless coordination during performances, stage execution and on-site promotion. Young people have taken a proactive role as important contributors, collectively planning and participating in every area of the event to provide liveliness to these cross-border grand events. "Theater transcends language barriers: a single glance or line of dialogue can strike a chord among young people," director Yi Fei said. At this year's festival, teenagers were brought together to participate in a thorough co-creation process after seeing positive outcomes from the preliminary gatherings in its initial year. The closing ceremony's subject was "Origin," and five plays were performed to highlight the origins of Chinese culture, as well as the youth's contemporary living situation and expectations. It also exemplifies the essence of theatrical art, the origins of Chinese culture and the dynamism of teenage innovation. The "Pearl Project," launched jointly by local university students, combines three core concepts: "Seeking Pearls, Cultivating Shells, Refining Brilliance," which refers to the discovery of young theatrical talent, the incubation of original productions, and the introduction and integration of outstanding works into communities and the city. The new initiative invites young people to participate in playwriting and touring productions. It helps young theater artists by giving talent support, play development aid and touring subsidies for excellent productions.