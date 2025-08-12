"Charming Shanghai Week," part of the ongoing Yuyuan Lantern Festival in Thailand, has been launched in Bangkok to showcase Shanghai's art, landmarks and traditions.
The event, being held at the ICONSIAM shopping complex through August 15, marks the Bangkok edition of "Shanghai Summer," the city's annual international shopping and culture season.
The cultural week coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand.
It brings exhibitions, interactive activities, and creative products designed to introduce Shanghai's character to Thai residents and international visitors.
A centerpiece is the "Charming Shanghai Shines in Bangkok" photo exhibition, featuring more than 80 photographs and illustrations from Chinese and foreign artists.
The works capture Shanghai's blend of history and modernity – from the historic Bund to Pudong's skyscrapers and the futuristic Shanghai Astronomy Museum.
Urban renewal projects such as restored neighborhoods, riverside parks, and creative markets are also highlighted.
Interactive zones include an animated Monkey King who "guides" visitors through iconic Shanghai sites like the Huangpu River, Suzhou Creek, and the Oriental Pearl Tower.
Live performances include Chinese calligraphy, music, dance, and martial arts. Stalls sell souvenirs from Shanghai, ranging from traditional crafts to contemporary designs.
The program is part of "Shanghai Summer," which runs through October and offers discounted flights, combined transit-and-ticket passes, and faster tax refunds for international visitors to Shanghai.
Shanghai's inbound tourism has surged since China introduced a 240-hour visa-free transit policy.
The city welcomed 4.15 million international visitors in the first half of 2025, up nearly 38 percent from last year. Thai arrivals reached about 254,000, an increase of 140 percent.