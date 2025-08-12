"Charming Shanghai Week," part of the ongoing Yuyuan Lantern Festival in Thailand, has been launched in Bangkok to showcase Shanghai's art, landmarks and traditions.

The event, being held at the ICONSIAM shopping complex through August 15, marks the Bangkok edition of "Shanghai Summer," the city's annual international shopping and culture season.

The cultural week coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand.

It brings exhibitions, interactive activities, and creative products designed to introduce Shanghai's character to Thai residents and international visitors.

A centerpiece is the "Charming Shanghai Shines in Bangkok" photo exhibition, featuring more than 80 photographs and illustrations from Chinese and foreign artists.

The works capture Shanghai's blend of history and modernity – from the historic Bund to Pudong's skyscrapers and the futuristic Shanghai Astronomy Museum.