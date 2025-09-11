Shanghai will adjust several airport bus routes in response to low passenger demand and the expansion of rail connections between the city's two airports in Pudong and Hongqiao, the local transport commission said.
The commission held an online consultation on Thursday to collect public opinion on eight proposed bus line changes.
The consultation will run until September 19, after which the feedback will be reviewed before a final decision is made.
Residents can submit suggestions by email to dyzx01@jtw.shanghai.gov.cn.
Airport Line 1, which links Pudong International Airport and the eastern transport hub of Hongqiao, will be canceled.
Authorities cited low ridership as the reason. Passengers traveling between the two airports are encouraged to use the new Airport Link Line, which began in December last year and cuts travel time to about 40 minutes from about 70 minutes by bus, or transfer via Metro Line 2.
Airport Line 7, which connects Shanghai South Railway Station and Pudong airport, will be rerouted along a shorter path via the Outer Ring Road.
To accommodate passengers affected by the change, alternative options are available. Travelers from the railway station to Shangnan Road can use the Nannan Line, while those going to and from Shangnan Road, Chuansha, and Pudong airport may take Metro Line 6 and transfer to Line 2.
Passengers between Chuansha and Shanghai South can also use Bus 1028 and transfer to the Metro.
Airport Line 9, which operates between Pudong airport and Xinzhuang, will also be canceled because of low ridership.
Passengers can instead take Metro Line 1 and transfer to Line 2, or ride Minhang Bus 12 to connect to the Airport Link Line.
Officials said the changes reflect the city's broader effort to optimize its public transport network.
The launch of the Airport Link Line and expanded Metro services have provided faster and more convenient travel options, reducing the need for some long-distance bus routes, according to the commission.