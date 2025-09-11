Shanghai will adjust several airport bus routes in response to low passenger demand and the expansion of rail connections between the city's two airports in Pudong and Hongqiao, the local transport commission said.

The commission held an online consultation on Thursday to collect public opinion on eight proposed bus line changes.

The consultation will run until September 19, after which the feedback will be reviewed before a final decision is made.

Residents can submit suggestions by email to dyzx01@jtw.shanghai.gov.cn.

Airport Line 1, which links Pudong International Airport and the eastern transport hub of Hongqiao, will be canceled.

Authorities cited low ridership as the reason. Passengers traveling between the two airports are encouraged to use the new Airport Link Line, which began in December last year and cuts travel time to about 40 minutes from about 70 minutes by bus, or transfer via Metro Line 2.