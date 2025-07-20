With high-speed train remaining a top choice among travelers, a debate has flared up over a question: Is it acceptable to eat instant noodles on board?
It all started with a post on lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, where a user claimed that "instant noodles are not allowed in high-speed train cabins," citing an official explanation.
She added that if passengers really want to eat them, they should go to the dining carriage, and urged others not to "show off this uncivilized behavior" online.
According to China Railway's official website, there are guidelines regarding onboard food.
"Passengers are advised against consuming strong-smelling foods such as durian or instant noodles during their journey," it stated.
A railway staff member told Hubei TV: "Instant noodles without heating packs are allowed, but we recommend passengers choose foods with milder odors to avoid disturbing others."
The staffer also noted that instant noodles are generally not sold on high-speed trains. If a passenger's food causes discomfort, others are encouraged to report it to the crew, who will assist in resolving the issue.
Some netizens have backed the statement, commenting: "The smell of instant noodles is really overpowering... Why not just bring cold noodles, bread, or biscuits instead?"
But others defended the beloved snack.
"Instant noodles are cheap, easy to prepare, and a must-have for many travelers," one said.
They suggested setting up well-ventilated dining areas and offering budget-friendly meals under 15 yuan (US$2).
This isn't the first time instant noodles have caused a fuss. Back in 2018, a viral video showed a woman confronting a man over his consumption of instant noodles on a high-speed train.
In an interview with the Yangtze Evening Post, the woman explained that her child is allergic to instant noodles. She'd asked the man to stop, but he refused, and after eating, he left the leftovers on the carriage table, which prompted her emotional response.
At the time, a railway worker responded: "If eating instant noodles makes passengers uncomfortable, the best solution is to move to the dining car – it helps avoid conflicts like this."