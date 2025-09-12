Shanghai's first suspension bridge over the Huangpu River is progressing toward its anticipated opening at the end of 2026, following the linking of its main span on Friday.

The Jiasong Highway Bridge will be the 14th bridge spanning the Huangpu and is the final large river crossing planned as part of Shanghai's 2035 master plan.

In contrast to the existing cable-stayed bridges, such as the Lupu and Yangpu, which feature unique designs, the Jiasong Bridge offers a different structural approach.

This bridge will connect the Songjiang and Jinshan districts, extending from Jinping Road in the north to Songjin Highway in the south.

Once completed, the bridge will feature six lanes of traffic and dedicated walkways for pedestrians and cyclists. Officials have indicated that this design will enable residents on both sides of the river to cross directly, eliminating the need to detour to other bridges or tunnels.