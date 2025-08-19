In recent months, a number of new investments and partnerships have been signed in the Minhang district, solidifying the district's attractive position for foreign enterprises from a variety of industries.
ASUS unveils its innovation project
The ASUS Computer (Shanghai) Co Ltd showcased its Information Technology Application Innovation Project in the Xinzhuang Industrial Park early this month.
The project involves the production of PCs, laptops, servers and other products based on domestically developed applications, aiming to reduce reliance on imported solutions in the field of information technology.
The project is expected to be completed and put into operation in the third quarter of 2029, with an estimated annual industrial output value of 1 billion yuan (US$139.07 million) upon full production.
At the event, ASUS showcased a series of outstanding products based on the latest CPUs, including motherboards, desktop computers and all-in-one computers.
The company stated that district government agencies have been collaborating efficiently, enabling ASUS to leverage the critical period of the Industry 4.0 upgrade while steadily advancing its AI technology development and applications to empower various industries.
Leading international companies such as ASUS Computers, Microsoft and Intel have all established businesses in the district.
As the primary hub for advanced manufacturing and a leading driver of economic development in Minhang, the Xinzhuang Industrial Park plays a pivotal role in regional industrial development to spearhead information technology innovation.
Currently, the industrial park has 29 new investment projects and expansions of existing investments, amounting to 7.97 billion yuan, which includes 16 foreign-invested projects totaling 4.23 billion yuan.
MNCs, R&D centers get city recognition
The Shanghai government has recognized several new multinational headquarters and foreign-funded R&D facilities in Minhang District.
Doehler Food & Beverage Ingredients Shanghai Co Ltd and Halma Asia Pacific Integrated Production and R&D Center are Minhang's latest approved international headquarters.
Doehler claimed its Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Shanghai will enhance its investment in China and the Asia-Pacific region, boosting food and beverage sector quality. It seeks to boost Minhang's economy by improving the regional beverage and food sector ecosystem with its world-class technology.
Halma Plc's regional headquarters integrates production, operations, and research and development. It plans to introduce life safety, environmental and analytical, and medical health solutions to China, some of which will be produced locally.
Meanwhile, Meryer Technologies and Finisar Optoelectronic Communication (Shanghai) Co Ltd have been recognized as foreign-funded R&D facilities.
Meryer Technologies, a supplier of testing units and facilities, is localizing solutions for research institutes and public and private technology testing centers.
It operates testing facilities at Sinopec, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and China National Nuclear Corporation research centers.
Electronic and semiconductor components are supplied by Finisar Optoelectronic Communication (Shanghai) Co Ltd.
With a complete R&D and production infrastructure, it aims to become a leading Chinese optical communications company.
The Shanghai subsidiary, one of Finisa Corporation's key Asian R&D and production bases, has been boosting basic, forward-looking and advanced applicable technology research to accelerate high-end industry cluster development.
Minhang is home to over 11,000 foreign-invested firms which account for 65 percent of the district's industrial production value and 63 percent of its profits.
This year, Minhang added 11 multinational company regional headquarters and foreign-invested R&D centers, increasing the total to 180.
Work on SEP Analytical begins in Zhuanqiao
SEP Analytical (Shanghai) Co Ltd held the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its Shanghai headquarters and the innovation center in Zhuanqiao Town in Minhang District at the end of July.
It will focus on occupational health technical service, measurement and calibration, certification, AI informatization service, robotic inspection, judicial appraisal of environmental damage and smart manufacturing.
With a total investment of 200 million yuan (US$ 27.81 million), the project covers a land area of 12,200 square meters. It's expected to bring an annual industry value of 368 million yuan and 500 new jobs.
The new compound will serve as a headquarters management center, information management technology center, financial settlement center, and testing technology research and development center, in addition to various testing laboratories.
A listed company of the Growth Enterprise Market, SEP Analytical has set up a number of labs and branches in major business hubs such as the Yangtze River Delta region and the Pearl River Delta region.