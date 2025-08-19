In recent months, a number of new investments and partnerships have been signed in the Minhang district, solidifying the district's attractive position for foreign enterprises from a variety of industries.

ASUS unveils its innovation project

The ASUS Computer (Shanghai) Co Ltd showcased its Information Technology Application Innovation Project in the Xinzhuang Industrial Park early this month.

The project involves the production of PCs, laptops, servers and other products based on domestically developed applications, aiming to reduce reliance on imported solutions in the field of information technology.

The project is expected to be completed and put into operation in the third quarter of 2029, with an estimated annual industrial output value of 1 billion yuan (US$139.07 million) upon full production.

At the event, ASUS showcased a series of outstanding products based on the latest CPUs, including motherboards, desktop computers and all-in-one computers.

The company stated that district government agencies have been collaborating efficiently, enabling ASUS to leverage the critical period of the Industry 4.0 upgrade while steadily advancing its AI technology development and applications to empower various industries.

Leading international companies such as ASUS Computers, Microsoft and Intel have all established businesses in the district.

As the primary hub for advanced manufacturing and a leading driver of economic development in Minhang, the Xinzhuang Industrial Park plays a pivotal role in regional industrial development to spearhead information technology innovation.

Currently, the industrial park has 29 new investment projects and expansions of existing investments, amounting to 7.97 billion yuan, which includes 16 foreign-invested projects totaling 4.23 billion yuan.



