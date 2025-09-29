Shanghai has announced Severin Schwan, chairman of Swiss biotechnology giant Roche Group and the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC), as one of this year's two recipients of the "Honorary Citizen of Shanghai" title.

Schwan has been a member of IBLAC since 2009, serving as acting chairman in 2023 and chairman since 2024. In this role, he has actively led the council to bring international insights to support Shanghai's economic and social development, as well as China's biopharmaceutical industry, strengthening Shanghai's ambition to evolve from an innovation center into a hub of global influence and leadership.

Over the years, Roche has taken the lead in building and upgrading the end-to-end value chain across research, development, manufacturing, commercialization, and partnering. In line with this commitment, Roche recently announced a 2.04 billion yuan investment to build a new state-of-the-art biologic manufacturing site in Shanghai, further strengthening Roche's entire pharmaceutical value chain in China by enhancing its supply chain and local manufacturing presence.

Established in 1997, the "Honorary Citizen of Shanghai" title is the highest accolade for expatriates who have made extraordinary contributions to the city. Since then, 51 expats have received the honorary citizenship.

Its previous recipients included IBLAC's founding chairman, American insurance pioneer Maurice R. Greenberg, its consultant Eoghan McMillan, and former L'Oréal Group chairman Jean-Paul Agon, placing Schwan in a prestigious cohort of global leaders who have helped shape Shanghai's development.