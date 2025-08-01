ChinaJoy, Asia's largest digital entertainment fair, officially kicked off in Shanghai on Friday, transforming into a vibrant festival for gaming fans and technology enthusiasts alike.

This year, the event has expanded beyond traditional games to spotlight innovations in artificial intelligence, smart devices like intelligent glasses, and popular "blind boxes" featuring characters from games and films.

Since 7:30am on Friday, crowds flocked to the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, ahead of the 9am opening. The exhibition features booths from long-running game titans such as Blizzard, Tencent, NetEase, Century Huatong and Giant. It also showcases surging new titles like "Light and Night" and "Wuchang: Fallen Feathers."

Beyond gaming, companies like BYD, Qualcomm, OnePlus, PlayStation and Xiaomi are presenting their latest intelligent devices. The displays range from smartphones, tablets and game consoles to cutting-edge AI glasses and even electric cars, demonstrating the convergence of gaming with broader consumer technology.

At the PlayStation booth, visitors enthusiastically queued for up to two hours for hands-on experience with unreleased new games from the Japanese video game giant.