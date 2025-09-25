The 2025 World Design Cities Conference (WDCC 2025), co-hosted by the Shanghai government and UNESCO, officially opened in the city on Thursday.

The event, which runs until September 28, features a series of policy announcements and awards recognizing excellence in the design industry.

The conference highlighted Shanghai's growth in the sector, with an annual industry output of 1.6 trillion yuan (US$222.2 billion).

The city has cultivated 21 national-level industrial design and 200 municipal-level design innovation centers.

The annual "Shanghai Design 100+" initiative has promoted outstanding designs with an accumulated industrial conversion value of over 250 billion yuan.