US university degrees don't come cheap, Chinese parents see them as fail-safe investments

A university education is highly coveted in China, and many people believe the best degrees bear the names of US campuses. Thus it came as no surprise that China reacted so positively to US President Donald Trump's recent pledge to double the number of Chinese students in the US to 600,000 in an about-face from an earlier boycott on international students. "This is a piece of good news if the president is serious enough to implement it," said Jessica Fan, whose son studies at the Shanghai High School International Division and wants to apply to a US university next year.

Among the illusions about overseas education in China is the belief that a US degree can be obtained without a lot of effort. "To be enrolled in a top US university is far from easy. You have to study much harder to earn a seat there, compared with schools in Canada or Australia," Fan said. But overseas degrees don't come cheap. This summer, Fan's son participated in a 30-day summer camp in the US that cost more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,017). Many students aiming to apply to US universities also attend private tutoring sessions in China. And that comes on top of stiff tuition fees at international schools in China. "Chinese people are somewhat obsessed with a good education because it is considered a fail-safe investment in a child's future," Fan said. "Most parents are willing to spare any cost for it." Education costs don't end with tuition, even in China. A campus store at Shanghai's elite Fudan University has posted a list of 70 auxiliary expenses to consider, including dormitory bedding, daily sundries, personal-care items and stationery. Meanwhile, a courier-collection site at Fudan had items such as laptops, cameras, bicycles, suitcases, office chairs and even a mini-fridge.

