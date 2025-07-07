Police in Nanjing have detained a 60-year-old man who allegedly disguised himself as a woman and secretly recorded sexual encounters with more than 1,600 men, authorities confirmed on Monday.
Known online as "Hong Jie," or "Sister Red" the man reportedly used just a wig, pale makeup, and a dress to pull off the ruse. Social media posts claim he lured men to a rented apartment, filmed the encounters without their knowledge, and shared the videos online.
Victims allegedly include married men, university students, fitness trainers, and even foreigners – though police said some online claims have been exaggerated. Still, an investigation is underway.
The case has exploded on Chinese social media, triggering heated discussions.
Legal experts say such acts – especially if they involve disease transmission or identity fraud – could lead to serious criminal charges. Police also reminded the public that distributing explicit images without consent is illegal and punishable by up to two years in prison.