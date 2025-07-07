Home/
Guo Jiayi|2025-7-7
Man, 60, arrested after allegedly posing as woman to lure and film 1,600 men during sex

Police in Nanjing have detained a 60-year-old man who allegedly disguised himself as a woman and secretly recorded sexual encounters with more than 1,600 men, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Known online as "Hong Jie," or "Sister Red" the man reportedly used just a wig, pale makeup, and a dress to pull off the ruse. Social media posts claim he lured men to a rented apartment, filmed the encounters without their knowledge, and shared the videos online.

Some of the videos Sister Red shared online.

Victims allegedly include married men, university students, fitness trainers, and even foreigners – though police said some online claims have been exaggerated. Still, an investigation is underway.

The case has exploded on Chinese social media, triggering heated discussions.

Legal experts say such acts – especially if they involve disease transmission or identity fraud – could lead to serious criminal charges. Police also reminded the public that distributing explicit images without consent is illegal and punishable by up to two years in prison.