Police in Nanjing have detained a 60-year-old man who allegedly disguised himself as a woman and secretly recorded sexual encounters with more than 1,600 men, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Known online as "Hong Jie," or "Sister Red" the man reportedly used just a wig, pale makeup, and a dress to pull off the ruse. Social media posts claim he lured men to a rented apartment, filmed the encounters without their knowledge, and shared the videos online.