China is rapidly accelerating its artificial intelligence industry, and the World AI Conference & High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance 2025 is serving as a pivotal stage for the debut of AI infrastructure and products designed to meet diverse demands, including stringent data security requirements and tailored support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
During WAIC, a collaboration was announced between Huawei, Shanghai-based Infinigence AI, and the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center. This partnership aims to provide scalable AI computing capacities to both large corporations and nascent startups, making advanced AI resources more accessible.
The innovation center, recognized as the world's largest AI incubator, has achieved a remarkable milestone: surpassing 10 billion daily token calls. This impressive metric was highlighted by Infinigence AI, a key technology supplier to the center. To date, the center has delivered services for over 10 smart scenarios and supported more than 100 cutting-edge AI innovation applications, with a single application alone reaching tens of millions of monthly active users.
"The AI capabilities will be like water and electricity, easily accessible and affordable to everyone," said Xia Lixue, Infinigence AI's chief executive, underscoring the vision of ubiquitous AI access.
Shanghai-based TransWarp is showcasing its next-generation AI Infra, designed to tackle enterprises' complex data and application challenges. This architecture comprises four core platforms covering knowledge, AI, data and resources. TransWarp also presented its AI PCs, which integrate AI Infra and intelligent Agents, specifically addressing the needs of clients in industries such as banking, energy and government affairs, where data security is paramount.
CECloud launched its AI solution, Xinxing (Star), which is specifically tailored for China's critical industries. Xinxing offers three core products: a multimodal data governance platform, a model development platform, and an application development platform. It provides comprehensive services ranging from AI strategic consulting and delivery to training.
CECloud has forged collaborations with five national laboratories and over ten major state-owned enterprises in China to establish high-quality databases. For instance, it has partnered with China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines to co-create intelligent agent applications for the aviation industry. In the AI domain, CECloud has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Great Wall and MetaX.
PPIO, another Shanghai-based exhibitor, displayed its unique Agent Sandbox, which offers improved performance, efficiency and cost advantages for individual developers and small to medium-sized enterprises on its AI agent platform. It also introduced an Enterprise Edition tailored for large corporations, integrating PPIO GPU cloud services, industry applications, and an open ecosystem. With strengths in long-term memory, process control, full-domain operations, business integration, and multi-modal collaboration, PPIO delivers intelligent agent solutions for various industries.
Shenzhen-listed Digital China unveiled two new Kuntai servers at WAIC, designed for large-model training and integrated computing. Built on Ascend technology, these new servers boast double the computational and data transmission performance compared to previous models. They are set to empower key sectors like the Internet, telecommunications, finance, and energy, facilitating large-model training and inference, high-performance computing and big data analysis.
Digital China aims to redefine intelligent computing infrastructure with enhanced power and cost-effectiveness, accelerating the industrialization and implementation of large-model technologies across China.
A first-time WAIC exhibitor, Beijing Electronic Digital & Intelligence is showcasing a wide array of AI applications across various industries. These range from AI-generated cultural and creative products based on bronze artifacts to intelligent governance solutions for rural government services and agile plug-and-play robots. Its AI Intelligent Computing Platform supports heterogeneous computing power and Model as a Service (MaaS).
Currently, it has established a thousand-GPU-level heterogeneous AI computing capacity, managing and adapting 11 different types of domestic AI chips. It also fully supports the training and inference of large models such as DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen.
The innovations and collaborations highlighted at WAIC 2025 demonstrate China's robust commitment to building a comprehensive and accessible AI infrastructure, catering to both cutting-edge research and practical industry applications.