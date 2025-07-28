China is rapidly accelerating its artificial intelligence industry, and the World AI Conference & High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance 2025 is serving as a pivotal stage for the debut of AI infrastructure and products designed to meet diverse demands, including stringent data security requirements and tailored support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

During WAIC, a collaboration was announced between Huawei, Shanghai-based Infinigence AI, and the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center. This partnership aims to provide scalable AI computing capacities to both large corporations and nascent startups, making advanced AI resources more accessible.

The innovation center, recognized as the world's largest AI incubator, has achieved a remarkable milestone: surpassing 10 billion daily token calls. This impressive metric was highlighted by Infinigence AI, a key technology supplier to the center. To date, the center has delivered services for over 10 smart scenarios and supported more than 100 cutting-edge AI innovation applications, with a single application alone reaching tens of millions of monthly active users.

"The AI capabilities will be like water and electricity, easily accessible and affordable to everyone," said Xia Lixue, Infinigence AI's chief executive, underscoring the vision of ubiquitous AI access.

Shanghai-based TransWarp is showcasing its next-generation AI Infra, designed to tackle enterprises' complex data and application challenges. This architecture comprises four core platforms covering knowledge, AI, data and resources. TransWarp also presented its AI PCs, which integrate AI Infra and intelligent Agents, specifically addressing the needs of clients in industries such as banking, energy and government affairs, where data security is paramount.