Large crowds thronged the Inclusion Conference on the Bund on Wednesday, keen to explore the latest robotic solutions and artificial intelligence advancement.

The four-day flagship financial technology (fintech) event kicked off at the Shanghai Huangpu World Expo Park. Featuring nearly 200 companies, it boasts a 10,000-square-meter exhibition area, a tech marketplace and a Creator Stage showcasing the integration of technology and creativity.

Alex Lasheras from Spanish startup company Bienestar360 said he's already impressed with the wide range of robotic solutions. "It's my first visit to China and Shanghai and it's certainly an exciting experience to see so many interesting robots in one place," he observed.

Su Yang, co-founder and chief Al architect at Linkerbot Beijing Technology Co Ltd, believes the firm's presence at the fair gives it a great chance to showcase new offerings, and also opens up vast potential to connect with local customers.



A leading startup in the field of dexterous hands, Linkerbot is showcasing a piano-playing robot and has caught the attention of many visitors.

"We feel the vibrancy and welcoming spirit from visitors to the fair and we have set up our Shanghai branch so we hope these products will help enhance our productivity and creativity," he added.

Boulhol Clement, a French vlogger, was also amazed by how robots can help save people by going to dangerous places. "I always thought that robot is a future thing but when I saw so many robots here I felt the future has become a reality."