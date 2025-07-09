Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports are rolling out a series of new services, including sleeping cabins and free shower rooms, to cater to a growing number of passengers.

The two airports welcomed nearly 2.56 million foreign visitors in the first half of 2025, a 44.7 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Shanghai Airport Authority.

Pudong International Airport saw the majority of arrivals, with 2.37 million inbound foreign passengers, more than any other airport in China.

Over 1.4 million of the travelers used China's visa-free or 144-hour transit visa waiver policies. That marks a more than doubled year-on-year rise.

To accommodate the rise in passenger numbers, the airport now offers eight free overnight rest zones equipped with over 1,000 seats and over 200 charging sockets.