Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports are rolling out a series of new services, including sleeping cabins and free shower rooms, to cater to a growing number of passengers.
The two airports welcomed nearly 2.56 million foreign visitors in the first half of 2025, a 44.7 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Shanghai Airport Authority.
Pudong International Airport saw the majority of arrivals, with 2.37 million inbound foreign passengers, more than any other airport in China.
Over 1.4 million of the travelers used China's visa-free or 144-hour transit visa waiver policies. That marks a more than doubled year-on-year rise.
To accommodate the rise in passenger numbers, the airport now offers eight free overnight rest zones equipped with over 1,000 seats and over 200 charging sockets.
Eleven free shower rooms have been installed at the airport, with more set to open by the end of summer. The showers include amenities such as toiletries, and baby care facilities.
In addition, sleep pods have been introduced at key departure gates in Terminals 1 and 2, providing reclining chairs, ventilation and charging ports. The pods cost 35 yuan (US$4.87) for 30 minutes.
Convenience stores and dining outlets such as Lawson and Starbucks remain open around the clock while many restaurants now adjust their hours based on flight schedules.
The airport is also partnering with 11 airlines to offer digital meal vouchers to passengers experiencing flight delays.
They can be used at over 100 airport restaurants, providing a range of choices, from local Chinese cuisine to international favorites.