Comprehensive maintenance is being carried out on the three pathways in riverside public space in the Pudong New Area.

The project, which kicked off on Sunday and will continue until September 30, aims to improve the environment for cycling, jogging and strolling, as part of the effort to build a world-class urban waterfront space.

According to the Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau, the 24-kilometer pathways for strolling, jogging and cycling in the Pudong riverside, since opening in 2017, have been an ideal place for leisure and sports, providing residents and tourists alike a popular space to unwind and destress.

Nevertheless, the cycling and jogging paths have since then seen increasing incidence of cracking, subsidence and general damage.

The planned time for maintenance, which this year is restricted to the riverside section from Yangpu Bridge to Nanpu Bridge, has been set for August 10-September 30, though precise schedule might be subject to extreme weather conditions.

In order to ensure that the 24km riverside public space remains good for use during the maintenance, the repairs would be made in semi-open way, from section to section.

With temporary arrangements, users can resume their journey after being diverted to special passage in places where repairs are being made.

Near ferry stations and overbridges, where the three paths converge, repairs will be made in a manner that they don't suspend traffic.

People are also being duly warned by signs and security personnel near the construction sites.

Residents and tourists are requested to cycle at speeds below 15 kilometers per hour near the construction sections, and get off and push their bikes when passing through sections where pedestrians and cyclists mix, in light of explicit instructions.