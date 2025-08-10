A 33-year-old Chinese student in Tasmania, Australia, who was brutally beaten by a group of local minors, has been declared out of life-threatening condition, according to the Chinese Consulate-General in Melbourne.

The attack occurred on August 6 when the man went to a shopping center to pick up his wife from work. Several boys allegedly threw rubbish at him, and when he warned them to stop, he was surrounded. As he tried to leave, about 20 teenagers reportedly beat him in the head.

The victim suffered a brain hemorrhage, concussion, and fractures to his skull and face. He was placed in intensive care for more than 30 hours before being declared out of life-threatening condition.

The student remains hospitalized and will undergo reconstructive surgery and concussion assessments next week.

The attack sparked outrage, with Tasmanian Police Minister Felix Ellis condemning the violence as “shameful” and “utterly unacceptable.” Five teenage suspects have been arrested and released on bail pending legal proceedings.

The Chinese consulate said it contacted the victim’s family immediately after the incident and conveyed condolences. Local Chinese community members also visited the hospital with flowers. The victim and family expressed gratitude for the support but asked for privacy while he recovers.

The assault follows a string of recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Tasmania, including incidents targeting Chinese tourists and students in Hobart. The consulate has lodged a formal protest with Tasmanian authorities, urging strong action to punish offenders and safeguard the safety of Chinese citizens.

It also issued a renewed security advisory on August 8, warning Chinese nationals and students in the region to monitor local safety conditions, avoid going out at night, and remain vigilant.