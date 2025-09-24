The woman who had shared a room with the deceased told the newspaper on September 22 that she checked into the hostel on August 31 and began experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and dizziness in the early hours of September 1.

A Chinese tourist reportedly died in Bali, Indonesia, in early September, suspected of food poisoning, while her roommate at the same hostel was hospitalized in intensive care after severe vomiting and diarrhea, according to Nanjing-based Yangtze Evening Post.

After two clinic visits, her condition worsened, and she was admitted to the ICU on September 2, where she was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis and her blood oxygen dropped to 85. Local police later informed her that several other guests from the hostel had also been hospitalized.

While in the ICU, she messaged her roommate, urging her to seek treatment, but received no reply. She told reporters the woman has since been cremated, with part of her ashes scattered at sea and the rest taken home by her parents.

Another guest recalled checking into the hostel on the night of September 1 and having dinner there. She began feeling unwell in the early hours of September 2.

On September 23, officials from the Chinese consulate general in Denpasar told the newspaper that the cause of death had not been officially confirmed. Police have not yet released their findings, and reports of food poisoning remain under investigation.