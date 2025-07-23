Minhang officials visit Yunnan city to further boost ties

Minhang Party Secretary Lu Fangzhou and some other district officials visited several counties and districts in Baoshan City in southwest China's Yunnan Province in early July.

The visit follows previous research and tours from Baoshan representatives to Minhang last month, when a number of deals for industrial collaboration, rural revitalization and talent exchange were inked.

Minhang established its pairing aid relationship with Baoshan, a prefecture-level city in Yunnan, in 2017, and has since been deepening ties in a wide range of areas.

Minhang's direct assistance has reached Baoshan's Longyang District, Shidian County, Longling County and Changning County.

Since 2022, Minhang has allocated 31 million yuan (US$4.32 million) for a dendrobium growing and sales center in Longling to help grow and sell the orchid while also working on new breeds.

Baoshan has decades of coffee planting history, and Xinzhai Village is one of the forerunners to leverage its rich coffee-related resources.

Since 2022 Minhang has injected 14.5 million yuan in aid to help upgrade the local coffee industry which has since become a tourist attraction for visitors.

In 2024, the coffee industry scale in the village reached 200 million yuan, with an average income of about 40,000 yuan.

Four rural revitalization demonstration projects are under way in Baoshan with the help of Minhang officials.

This year, Minhang sent a total of 42 officials and cadets to Baoshan, and both sides are aiming for deeper collaboration between the two areas.

Seventy-seven pairing aid projects are under way, with a total of 177 million yuan in funds from Minhang.