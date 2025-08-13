Lose weight, earn cash: Chinese firms pay staff to slim down

What if your boss paid you to lose weight? At camera maker Insta360, that's not a hypothetical. The company rolled out a "lose weight, earn cash" challenge this year – and the idea has taken the internet by storm, drawing 6.6 million views on Weibo. The rules are simple: shed 500 grams, earn 500 yuan (US$70). Put the weight back on, and you owe 800 yuan for every 500 grams gained.

So far, no one has been fined. In fact, 99 employees have joined, collectively shedding 950 kilograms and pocketing a total of 1 million yuan (US$139,389). Insta360 says the initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage staff to face life and work with a positive attitude. The idea has been met with envy online, with many netizens wishing their own companies would follow suit. The trend isn't entirely new. In February, Guangdong-based nutrition supplement brand Wonderlab ran a one-month weight-loss contest. A total of 224 employees lost 750 kilograms and shared 171,000 yuan in rewards. One record-setter shed 16.4 kilograms, earning 7,600 yuan (US$1,059).