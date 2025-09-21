The Disney-produced Korean drama "The Whirlwind," starring Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won, has come under fire in China after viewers accused the show of smearing the country through dialogue and imagery. The controversy has sent the drama’s Douban rating plunging to 4.2.

Chinese viewers pointed to several scenes they said distorted reality or insulted China.

In one line, Jun’s character asks, “Why does China prefer war? Nuclear bombs will fall on border areas,” which critics said misrepresents China’s longstanding diplomatic stance of peace.

The series also labeled a dilapidated Hong Kong neighborhood, Sham Shui Po, as “2025 China Dalian,” presenting a gray, run-down landscape starkly at odds with the real city’s modern image.

The backlash has quickly spread to Jun’s commercial endorsements. Luxury skincare brand La Mer deleted all posts featuring the actress on Weibo and Xiaohongshu (RedNote). Another sponsor, Piaget, pulled her images from its official online stores in China. Louis Vuitton’s Weibo account also deleted her promotional content.

On Chinese social media, users flooded brand comment sections with demands to sever contracts, insisting that “artists who insult China should not be welcomed in the Chinese market.”

Jun, 44, is one of South Korea’s best-known actresses, with credits including "My Sassy Girl," "The Snow Flower and the Secret Fan" and "My Love From the Star."