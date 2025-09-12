The Nepalese capital Kathmandu turned into the centerpiece of global tax collaboration this week as the 6th Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum (BRITACOF) came to a close, delivering eight tangible outcomes and a shared vision for smoother, fairer tax systems worldwide.

Over three days, nearly 400 delegates exchanged ideas, debated solutions and forged consensus on six key themes from tax governance and transparency to digital innovation and taxpayer services.

The Business and Industry Tax Dialogue provided a valuable platform for tax authorities, international organizations and multinational enterprises to engage in face-to-face exchanges and share best practices.

During the closing session, Executive Secretary of BRITACOM Secretariat Wang Daoshu unveiled eight major outcomes.

These include the release of the Tax Administration Product Portfolio (Version 1.0), a comprehensive toolkit covering taxpayer registration, filing, collection, dispute resolution, international cooperation and risk management. The Taxpayer Service Product Portfolio (Version 1.0) was also introduced, offering a framework that promotes compliance through improved taxpayer services, supervision and feedback mechanisms.

The BRITACOM Tax Policy Library has been significantly enhanced, now providing updated overviews of tax systems from 37 council members and observers. In addition, 32 BRITACEG online courses have been refreshed with recent cases from over 10 jurisdictions and made more accessible through English, Chinese and Arabic subtitles.

Hungary was officially welcomed as the 38th BRITACOM council member, and a theme day event video was released to showcase nine events held since 2022, highlighting BRITACOM's growing role in fostering communication between tax authorities and businesses.

The Annual Report 2025 was also released, summarizing major achievements of the past year, including the 5th BRITACOF, the Hong Kong Action Plan (2025-27), and other key initiatives.

Finally, the Joint Statement of the 6th BRITACOF reaffirmed member jurisdictions' commitment to advancing tax governance, improving transparency, optimizing tax and fee services, and deepening the application of digital technologies.

Closing on an optimistic note, organizers announced that Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxes will host the 7th BRITACOF next year, a signal that the momentum for Belt and Road tax collaboration is only growing stronger.