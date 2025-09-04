80,000 doves soar over parade — then dash home for a bath

As the final notes of "Ode to the Motherland" rang out over Tiananmen Square yesterday morning, a sudden rush of wings turned the sky into a living mural of white. Eighty thousand peace doves, flanked by a rainbow of 80,000 balloons, marked the triumphant close of the military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. But the real story began minutes later — when the “stars of the show” zipped back to their coops for a well-earned rinse.

“Ten minutes after the release, my first dove was already home, splashing in the bath,” said Beijing pigeon keeper Zhang, who sent 20 birds to join the ceremony, reported Nanfang Daily yesterday. “I’d been telling them, ‘Don’t embarrass me!’ We handed them over Tuesday afternoon, so they hadn’t eaten since. After the bath, they got a special treat,” according to the report For many pigeon owners, Wednesday wasn’t just about precision flight — it was about pride. Wang Qilai, a keeper from Beijing’s Shijingshan District, ran to his balcony to greet his feathered performers with a whistle. “Seeing them come home safe was just as thrilling as seeing them take off from Tiananmen,” he said, according to the report. The mass release was a feat of planning months in the making. The Beijing Racing Pigeon Association selected the doves from a pool of more than 600,000 birds. On parade day, 12 specially designed transport trucks — equipped with water troughs and ventilation — lined the square. Careful positioning of the trucks ensured the birds circled dramatically over Tiananmen before scattering across the city.

Xinhua