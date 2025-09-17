Shanghai sweltered through its 53rd scorching day of the year on Wednesday, as temperatures hit 35.1 degrees Celsius at the Xujiahui weather station. It's the second-highest tally on record, just behind the 55 seen in 1934.

But the heat may finally be breaking. Widespread showers and thunderstorms starting on Wednesday afternoon are expected to bring in cooler air. Highs could dip below 30 degrees from Thursday, forecasters said.

They predict that moist easterly air will bring frequent showers over the next week, with temperatures ranging between 24 and 31 degrees.

Since June, Shanghai has experienced 53 scorching days, surpassing the 52 recorded last year. September alone has seen eight, breaking the previous record of seven set in 1947 and 1995.

Experts warned that lingering humidity could keep things muggy even as the heat fades, and urged people to stay hydrated while keeping an eye out for sudden storms.