"Dongfeng Express, mission accomplished" — the slogan once again took center stage during China's Victory Day military parade yesterday, as the country unveiled one of its most powerful strategic weapons — DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Far from being a courier service, "Dongfeng Express" is a nickname coined by Chinese netizens in praise of the Rocket Force's Dongfeng ballistic missile series.
At the climax of the parade's ground procession, 12 massive transporter vehicles rolled through Beijing's Tian'anmen Square carrying the DF-5C ICBM. The broadcast commentary highlighted its capabilities, describing the missile as "on constant alert, globally within range, effectively deterring adversaries — using strength to preserve peace and stability."
The hashtag "DF-5C covers the globe" quickly shot to the top of trending topics on Chinese social media. Many netizens marveled at the missile's sheer size, pointing out that it requires three large military trucks to transport a single unit.
Military analyst Zhang Junshe told Beijing Daily that the DF-5C is the most powerful and longest-range ICBM currently in China's arsenal. He explained that "global coverage" means it can strike targets anywhere in the world, leaving no blind spots.
Zhang added that the missile's advanced liquid-fuel engine delivers greater thrust and acceleration than solid-fuel alternatives. The DF-5C also features a newly designed multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle system, allowing it to carry more warheads with improved performance over its predecessor, the DF-5B.
Calling the DF-5C the backbone of China's strategic deterrence, Zhang emphasized its role in ensuring the credibility of the country's nuclear counterstrike capabilities.
As some Chinese netizens quipped, "Dongfeng Express now delivers worldwide."