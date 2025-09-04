"Dongfeng Express, mission accomplished" — the slogan once again took center stage during China's Victory Day military parade yesterday, as the country unveiled one of its most powerful strategic weapons — DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Far from being a courier service, "Dongfeng Express" is a nickname coined by Chinese netizens in praise of the Rocket Force's Dongfeng ballistic missile series.

At the climax of the parade's ground procession, 12 massive transporter vehicles rolled through Beijing's Tian'anmen Square carrying the DF-5C ICBM. The broadcast commentary highlighted its capabilities, describing the missile as "on constant alert, globally within range, effectively deterring adversaries — using strength to preserve peace and stability."

The hashtag "DF-5C covers the globe" quickly shot to the top of trending topics on Chinese social media. Many netizens marveled at the missile's sheer size, pointing out that it requires three large military trucks to transport a single unit.