The cities of Fuzhou and Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian Province have issued health advisories urging returning travelers to conduct 14-day self-health monitoring following recent Chikungunya fever outbreaks in Foshan, Guangdong, and other affected regions.

The Quanzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised residents to review local health alerts before traveling, particularly for cities like Foshan, a hotspot of the Chikungunya outbreaks.

Returning residents should monitor their health for two weeks and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as fever, headache, joint pain, or rash develop, while also informing healthcare providers of their travel history.

A Quanzhou CDC official clarified that the self-monitoring measure is voluntary and does not require reporting to local communities.

"For travelers returning from outbreak zones like Foshan or other high-risk areas for Chikungunya fever, close health monitoring is strongly recommended," the official stated.

Professor Zhao Wei, director of the Biosafety Research Center at Southern Medical University's School of Public Health, told People's Daily that "self-health monitoring" – unlike mandatory home quarantine – allows individuals to maintain normal work and school routines with proper precautions.

Additionally, during self-health monitoring for Chikungunya fever, people should take extra precautions to avoid mosquito bites and watch for key symptoms, including fever, joint pain, and rash. If any of these warning signs appear, they should seek medical care promptly and disclose their travel history.

According to Xinhua News Agency on August 3, Foshan's Shunde District in Guangdong reported a consecutive decline in new local Chikungunya cases between July 29 and August 2, with 192 new cases recorded on August 2 alone.