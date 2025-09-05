Shanghai began renovating a section of its Inner Ring Road elevated expressway on Friday.

Drivers and residents are advised to prepare for night closures and potential detours. This project will also set the stage for future smart traffic systems.

The renovation project includes six ramps and spans 6.6 kilometers of road, extending from Longhua Road West to Nanpu Bridge. This marks the Inner Ring Road's fourth major upgrade since 2022.

Construction will occur in four phases. The first phase, which involves replacing crash barriers on the outer ring, is set to begin on September 8.

The work is anticipated to be completed by October 27, with later stages scheduled according to traffic conditions.

Authorities have stated that daytime traffic, from 6 am to midnight, will not be affected.