A viral online image claiming that Shi Yongxin, the abbot of China's famed Shaolin Temple, was intercepted while attempting to flee to the United States with 34 others, including a mistress and children, has been declared fake by local police today.

Police in Kaifeng, Henan Province, responded on their official Weibo account, stating that the widely circulated “police notice” was fabricated and urged the public to stop spreading false information. “The report is fake. Please refrain from sharing it,” the post read, adding that an investigation is underway.

Rumors surrounding Shi Yongxin’s whereabouts gained traction on Saturday, when unverified social media posts claimed he had been taken away for investigation. When contacted by Phoenix Weekly, several monks at the temple declined to confirm or deny the reports, saying only to “wait for official information.”

Shi Yongxin, often dubbed the “CEO Monk” for his role in modernizing and commercializing Shaolin Temple, has run an active Weibo account since 2018, averaging 1.5 posts daily and amassing nearly 880,000 followers. However, his account has gone silent since July 24, fueling further speculation.