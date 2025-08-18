To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the documentary "Journey Home," commissioned by China's National Radio and Television Administration, will premiere on Dragon TV at 10pm on Tuesday. It will also be simultaneously launched on major domestic online platforms.

Concurrently, the documentary will release multilingual versions, including Japanese and English, and is scheduled for global broadcast around September 3 on such media outlets as Phoenix Satellite TV and Radio Hong Kong. Its core objective is to expose the atrocities of fascists to the world, and foster a global consensus on cherishing peace.

"Journey Home" takes a unique perspective, focusing on the group of Japanese war orphans who were left behind in China after World War II and raised by Chinese adoptive parents. Through a unique lens, the film documents the current lives of several octogenarian orphans in both China and Japan.