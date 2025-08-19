Historical legacies, modern coffee culture and craft beer breweries are boosting local consumption and making Minhang District a vibrant place for shopping, exhibition and retail experiences.

The art of brewing

The former Reeb Beer brewery is now a bustling dining, retail, leisure and sports complex.



Shanghai Yiming Beer Factory and Asia Pacific Brewery Group launched Reeb Beer in 1987 in Meiling Town. The former industrial site is now an urban renewal project.

The rebuilt Reeb Creative Park has craft brewery restaurants, climbing gyms and public leisure spaces on around 300,000 square meters of space.

Since opening in 2021 in the brewery's boiler chamber, the Reeb 1987 craft beer restaurant has offered fresh food, service and sports viewing and performances. The restaurant uses brewing equipment like a water filter and steam separator as decor to match its industrial design.

A nine-day beer festival with discounts drew a large crowd.

KL Climbing Park, part of Reeb Creative Park, drew sports fans. The climbing wall is 34 meters high, with a cylindrical barn, making it the largest indoor climbing gym with varied shapes and functions in each barn.

Its multi-level climbing sections attract elementary school students and beginners in their 30s.

Several popular Cantonese-style restaurants in the old Meilong area have moved inside the property due to rising foot traffic.