A dog ownership policy in Xi'an has ignited a fierce backlash after it included the native Chinese rural dog on a list of banned breeds in certain urban zones.

The uproar began when a photo from Xi'an's Public Security Bureau surfaced online, revealing a list of prohibited dogs in "restricted dog-keeping areas."

Alongside popular breeds like Samoyeds, Akitas, and Border Collies, the hometown hero, the Chinese rural dog, was surprisingly lumped in as forbidden.

The inclusion of the local breed triggered confusion and frustration online.

"How can Chinese people not be allowed to keep a Chinese dog in China?" one comment read on the social media platform Weibo.

In response to the public concerns, local officials clarified on Monday that not all Chinese rural dogs are banned – only those mixed with bloodlines from aggressive or restricted breeds.

Purebreds without such lineage can still be registered and legally kept, according to China Youth Daily.

This policy traces back to a 2012 ordinance targeting aggressive breeds and dogs taller than 50 centimeters in designated zones – a broad brush that has also swept in gentle giants like Samoyeds.

The controversy in Xi'an has reignited a broader conversation about outdated dog restrictions in China.

In many cities that imposed bans on the Chinese rural dog in the early 2010s, authorities have already begun to roll them back. According to state broadcaster CCTV, cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Changsha have removed the Chinese rural dog from their restricted lists.