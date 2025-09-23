Changning District has experienced remarkable economic and social growth in the last four years, emerging as a hub for foreign business, internet commerce, and urban regeneration.

Changning's GDP reached 278.9 billion yuan (US$38.4 billion) in 2024, 1.8 times the amount in 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 7.8 percent for the period.

Its fiscal revenue increased to 18 billion yuan, up on average 8.8 percent each year.

According to Zhang Wei, Party Secretary of Changning District, the district has gained new development momentum as a result of the Greater Hongqiao strategy and the expansion of the digital economy, strengthening its role as both a gateway to the Yangtze River Delta and a bridge to global markets.