Thai police have arrested four suspects who were allegedly hired to abduct and rob a 52-year-old Chinese tourist in Pattaya.

The suspects include two Chinese nationals: Han Longding, 37; Han Zhangchou, 63, and two Thai nationals, Siriphong Chieblaem, 35; Thitipong Phongpiriyakul, 28.

Posing as local police officers, the gang forcibly dragged the victim surnamed Lin, into an SUV and robbed his mobile phone and cash totaling 230,000 baht (US$7089) before dumping him by a railway track on July 10, according to Thai newspaper The Nation.

The suspects admitted that they had been hired by a Chinese man named "Hao Yong." After planning the robbery in Bangkok, they traveled to Pattaya, carried out the crime, and fled back to Bangkok, where they split the loot and destroyed the victim's phone.

Thai police later found the getaway vehicle in Min Buri district of Bangkok and are still hunting for the stolen property. The four have been charged with robbery, and the arrest of the alleged mastermind is under way.