An off-duty Hong Kong police officer, who went missing during a visit to the Chinese mainland, was reportedly abducted to a scam compound in Cambodia before managing to escape and seek help, Beijing Daily reported on Sunday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has confirmed contact with the officer and plans to dispatch personnel to assist him.

According to reports, the officer earlier informed his superiors that his mother had been seriously injured in a car accident in south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, requesting leave to care of her. He entered Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, via a border checkpoint on August 22 but never returned to Hong Kong for work. Instead, he traveled to Cambodia through Guangxi.

On August 27, the Ma On Shan Police Station received multiple calls from a hidden number. The caller identified himself as a police officer, provided his badge number, and stated that he had been taken to a scam compound in Cambodia.

After escaping, the officer was stranded at a local Cambodian police station and urgently requested rescue. It is understood that his abductors released him upon discovering his Hong Kong police warrant card.

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Security Bureau stated that immigration authorities will maintain close communication with relevant agencies, the Chinese embassy, and the family to actively follow up on the case and offer feasible support.

The bureau emphasized its ongoing concern about cases involving Hong Kong residents being lured to Southeast Asian countries under false pretenses, forced into illegal activities, and held against their will. Since last year, 29 such cases have been reported. Among them, 26 individuals have safely returned to Hong Kong, two required no further assistance, and one remaining case in Myanmar is still being handled by a dedicated task force.