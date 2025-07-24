Chongming has been officially recognized as an International Wetland City, making it the first district in Shanghai to receive the honor under the Ramsar Convention.

The announcement was made on July 24 at the 15th Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Wetlands in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The title represents the highest global recognition for urban wetland conservation and reflects Chongming's decades-long commitment to ecological protection.

With this latest round of designations, nine Chinese cities were added to the list, bringing the country's total to 22 – the most of any nation worldwide.