Chongming has been officially recognized as an International Wetland City, making it the first district in Shanghai to receive the honor under the Ramsar Convention.
The announcement was made on July 24 at the 15th Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Wetlands in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.
The title represents the highest global recognition for urban wetland conservation and reflects Chongming's decades-long commitment to ecological protection.
With this latest round of designations, nine Chinese cities were added to the list, bringing the country's total to 22 – the most of any nation worldwide.
Chongming stands out for its rich ecological resources. The island has 288.1 kilometers of coastline, 16,173 rivers and streams, and over 26,000 small water bodies. According to Wetland Law, the island contains 278,000 hectares of wetlands, with a wetland coverage rate of 68.8 percent and a protection rate of 60.7 percent.
Over the years, the district has stepped up efforts in wetland preservation. Initiatives such as the Yangtze River's 10-year fishing ban and the reintroduction of rare plant species have played a key role in restoring biodiversity.
These measures have significantly improved Chongming's ecological foundation, turning it into a vital green zone that supports Shanghai's environmental goals.